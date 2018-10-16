Katie left the treatment centre 24 hours after checking in

Katie Price has faced a turbulent few months with the break down of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler, bankruptcy woes and shock rehab stint.

But things got a whole lot worse for the mum-of-five last week when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following an alleged crash on her way home from ex Kris Boyson‘s 30th birthday party.

After being released from the police station on Thursday morning, KP was reportedly admitted full time to The Priory in London to begin 28-days of residential treatment.

But less than 24 hours after checking in, she’s believed to have already stormed out because the staff ‘took her phone off her’, and the ‘room smelt of cabbage’.

An insider said: ‘Katie left rehab because they wanted to take her phone off her, but she didn’t want to be out of contact with her kids and Kris.

‘She refused to hand it over. She was telling people it felt like it was prison and she was being treated like a criminal.’

They added to The Sun: ‘She also told people that the room she was given was like a run-down budget hotel that smelt like cabbage.’

Following her walk out, KP’s ex Kris was there to pick her up and take her back to her Sussex mansion.

This comes amid reports the personal trainer has moved in with his former girlfriend to help ‘fix’ her following her break up with latest toyboy Alex Adderson, 25, last week.

A source told The Sun: ‘Kris has been Katie’s rock since she got arrested.

‘He stayed with Katie when she left rehab on Saturday, and then went back to his house on Sunday to pack a suitcase.

‘He arrived back at Katie’s earlier today with all of his stuff. He’s planning to stay there for at least the next few weeks so he can be around for Katie’s bankruptcy hearing – he just wants to make sure she’s okay, he’s been really worried about her.’