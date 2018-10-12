The star has faced a turbulent week

It’s thought that Katie Price is heading back to rehab full time after she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The mum-of-five checked herself in at The Priory clinic for post-traumatic stress disorder last month.

But KP was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after she allegedly crashed her pink Range Rover in south east London as she made her way home from ex Kris Boyson‘s birthday party.

Following the arrest, a source told The Sun Katie has returned to rehab where she’ll stay over full-time for a 28-day course rather than visiting every day for sessions.

An insider also revealed that Pricey, 40, had turned up at ex Kris’ 30th celebrations after splitting from her toyboy lover Alex Adderson, 25.

A source said: ‘On Friday evening she was back with Alex despite texting Kris for two weeks begging him to give them another go.

‘Kris collected her from rehab last Thursday and they spent the night together at a hotel. He then dropped her back off at the clinic.’

They added: ‘That evening she was back with Alex despite texting Kris for two weeks begging him to give them another go. She turned up at Kris’ 30th birthday party drinking orange and lemonade. She told his friends it was, “because I’m driving”.’

Following her arrest, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to us: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’

Meanwhile, the Loose Woman star has faced a tough few months following the break down of her marriage to third husband Kieran Hayler who she shares youngest kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with.

Back in February, KP was also banned from driving for six months after doing 60mph on the 50mph A24.

Katie was then pictured driving a grey Ford Fiesta home from Gatwick with her youngest children while still disqualified in July.

Let’s hope the star can finally get help in rehab!