Katie Price has been keeping us on our toes when it comes to her relationship status over these past few months.

After splitting from her third husband Kieran Hayler at the start of the year, KP went on the enjoy a fleeting romance with 30-year-old Kris Boyson.

But things soon went pear-shaped for these two and KP was spotted getting cosy with businessman Alex Adderson just days after their split.

However, after sparking rumours she’s now BACK with personal trainer Kris – when the pair were seen flying to Glasgow together – Katie, 40, has now confirmed she’s 100% single.

Well, we didn’t see that coming.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five made sure everyone was clear on her personal life as she shared a quote reading: ‘Wait for the person who will do anything to be your everything.’

She then captioned the image: ‘Being single is the best way.’

Katie’s fans were quick to support her, as one commented: ‘Single mums are awesome! It’s hard work but so so worth it. 💜’

‘Take some time out for yourself 💛✨,’ said another, while a third agreed: ‘So true don’t settle for any less.’

‘There’s a good man out there for you but you need to fix yourself first x’

This comes after it was reported that Katie and Kris, 30, had reunited after they were pictured touching down at Glasgow Airport on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Katie – who is mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four – sent her ex a string of late night Instagram messages begging to marry him.

In the comments – which have now been deleted – she said: ‘I wanna marry you because you’re the first person I wanna look at when I wake up in the morning and the only one I wanna kiss goodnight.

‘Because the first time that I saw these hands, I couldn’t imagine not being able to hold them. But mainly, when you love someone as much as I love you, getting married is the only thing left to do. So, will you, um, marry me? Definitely maybe.’

Is anyone else still confused?