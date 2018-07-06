Katie isn't giving up on her singing career just yet

Katie Price has dabbled with music a fair bit over the years, and now the former glamour model is at it again.

Katie has revealed that she IS going to release a second album following on from her release of single ‘I’ve Got You’ last year.

But, the 40-year-old’s new music offering will all be for a good cause.

‘I’m going to bring out another album, purely to make money for the British Lung Foundation, and want to do acoustic versions,’ Katie revealed in an interview with Juice Retreats’ Jason Vale.

Despite the star not having much success when it comes to her previous music, she has high hopes for a potential collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran!

Katie added: ‘Ed, come on!’ There’s no denying she’s dreaming big, but the chances of success are looking highly unlikely at the moment.

Her 2006 album, A Whole New World, with then husband Peter Andre was a serious flop, she even tried her hand as Britain’s Eurovision hopeful in 2015, but sadly (or lucky for us) she lost out to Javine.

But, it’s clear that no matter how much criticism Katie receives she just won’t quit, and she even admitted her manager warned her off releasing ‘I’ve Got You’.

‘Nobody’s interested, no one’s backing me. My manager wasn’t interested. He said, ‘You’re wasting your time,” she revealed on Loose Women.

Katie’s latest singing confessions follows recent revelations that ex husband Kieran Hayler has reportedly demanded a share of her fortune.

The couple split earlier this year, after Kieran admitted he had been unfaithful to Katie yet again with the family nanny.

But, with her mind firmly set on her music, and her new boyfriend Kris Boyson on hand to keep her company, we’re sure Katie will be just fine!