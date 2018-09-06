The drama continues for Pricey...

Katie Price has returned from a holiday in Majorca with her new man – and has now revealed that she’s reunited with some of her children after it was claimed that she still hadn’t spoken to them.

The glamour model was seen touching down in the UK last night with toyboy Alex Adderson after missing several of her kids’ first days at new schools, and reports suggested that she was struggling to keep in contact after losing her phone during her trip.

‘Katie got back late last night and still hadn’t spoken to her kids or their dads this morning,’ an insider told The Sun Online earlier today. ‘She’s telling friends she lost her phone for a while when she was out there and that’s why she’s been out of contact.

‘But the behaviour is wearing very thin for her friends and family.

‘They’re worried but also furious with her for disappearing and not calling home or borrowing a phone to get in contact.’

However, Katie made it clear this afternoon that she’s been spending quality time with some of her kids after posting a video on Instagram Stories of Jett, 5, enjoying a dip.

‘Jett last min swim before bath time and cuddles ready for school tomorrow,’ Pricey captioned the footage.

It comes after Katie missed seeing daughter Bunny, 4, go for her first day at school this week, with dad Kieran Hayler taking care of the the little one and brother Jett instead.

Meanwhile Pricey’s older children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, were accompanied by Peter Andre as they headed off to start secondary school today.

Proud dad Pete, 45, took a photo of the duo ahead of the big occasion and told his Instagram fans: ‘And here they go. Very first day at High School.

‘They said if I get emotional they’re gonna tell everyone I’m not their dad. I’m like ‘I can’t help the pollen count’ Good luck kids :)’

Katie had been spending time with male model Alex in Spain following her split from Kris Boyson which was announced just a few days ago.

Kris, 29, confirmed the news when he wrote on social media: ‘This wasn’t an easy decision for me to make, however @officialkatieprice and I are no longer together.

‘It’s just clear we both want different things…

‘Who knows what the future will bring but I wish her all the best!’

Whilst on holiday pictures emerged of Katie getting VERY cosy with Alex during a loved-up day out in Majorca.

Pricey looked extremely happy as she grabbed onto the 25-year-old’s bum and smiled at him.

This comes as the latest drama in the Loose Women star’s life following her much-publicised money woes as well as her marriage break-up from Kieran back in May.