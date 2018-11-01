Pricey has been gushing about the children on Instagram

Katie Price‘s kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, moved in with their dad Peter Andre at the start of summer while their mum continues to work on her mental health.

But after heading to rehab last month following a drink drive arrest, now the former Loose Women star has finally been reunited with her children.

Sharing the first photo of the teens in more than two months, KP can be seen cuddling up to mini-me Princess while they both pout at the camera.

Junior can be seen standing next to the mum and daughter duo with a huge grin on his face.

Gushing over her little family, Pricey wrote alongside the snap: ‘Time is precious ❤ mini me 😘 👑 and J 💙 today x.’

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: ‘Glad they are back where they belong 💞💞💞.’

‘@officialkatieprice so good to see you and kids together you will get through this 💖💖,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Such a beautiful family ❤’

This comes after the telly star returned to social media yesterday following a turbulent few months.

After a stint of wild partying, the mum-of-five checked into a rehab centre in London, but just a few days later she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

To make matters worse, KP has been given just a few more weeks to come up with a payment plan to settle her mounting debts before she could be made bankrupt.

And the star’s love life isn’t fairing much better as 40-year-old Katie has reportedly split with toyboy Kris Boyson AND ex fling Alex Adderson following her break up from third husband Kieran Hayler.

But it looks like the star is ready to get her life together as she recently shared a poignant message with her Instagram followers, admitting she’s ‘back’.

‘I have taken the time I needed to understand myself,’ Katie wrote, before adding: ‘This is now my time. I am back ❤’

Good to see, KP!