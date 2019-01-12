The former glamour model hasn't shared a picture with her daughter for months

Katie Price’s daughter and son Princess and Junior have been living with their dad Peter Andre for months now, after both parents came to the decision that it was ‘best’ following months of wild partying for Katie.

However, the mum-of-five enjoyed a rare reunion with her 11-year-old daughter yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, KP shared a picture of Princess braiding her hair.

‘Princess playing with my hair,’ she wrote across the pictured shared to her 1.9 million followers on her Instagram story.

The rare moment comes after Princess and Junior admitted they didn’t want their mum to pick them up from their new posh school near Pete’s home, calling her an ’embarrassment.’

During an episode of Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life, Princess made it clear she wasn’t a fan of her mum’s infamous pink Range Rover when her grandma Amy asked how she’d liked to be collected from school.

‘In a sensible car, not pink,’ she simply replied.

And Junior also had some things to say about his mum’s bold behaviour.

As Katie quizzed him on whether he’d be ‘proud’ if she just turned up and surprised them, he responded: ‘I wouldn’t be proud,’ as Princess added, ‘You would have to stay in the car because you’re embarrassing.’

Katie has vowed to get her children back since they moved in with their dad, his wife Emily and their two younger children Theo and Amelia last year.

She has been seen looking for affordable housing and shopping at discount stores, in a bid to cut down on spending as she battles bankruptcy.

And this week, she pleaded guilty to driving wile disqualified and without insurance, resulting in a £1,100 fine and the reality TV star being banned from driving for a further three months.

With the court case settled, we sure hope things will begin to look up for KP…