Did you spot it?

In case you hadn’t noticed, smitten Katie Price hasn’t been shy in flaunting her new romance with Kris Boyson all over her social media.

Yup, the former glamour model has wasted absolutely no time getting cosy with the 29-year-old personal trainer after her nasty split with husband Kieran Hayler.

But as the pair took to Instagram with yet another loved-up snap today, fans of the star couldn’t help but notice something VERY rude about the couple.

In the photo, wannabe reality star Kris can be seen nuzzling his girlfriend in a restaurant while she smiles back at him with her arm around his waist.

But while the pair look totally and utterly in love in the holiday throwback, it’s Kris’ right hand which has got fans talking – as it can be seen conveniently placed on KP’s boob!

It didn’t take long for the Loose Women star’s baffled followers to comment on the snap, as one asked: ‘Why is he just randomly holding your boob?’

‘Get your hand off her boob lol xx’, joked another, while a third added: ‘Is he holding her tit?’

The cheeky snap comes after the couple – who got together in May this year – have taken a HUGE step in their relationship after apparently going into business together.

According to The Sun, mum-of-five Pricey is said to have set up a new retail company called P and B Boutique, using the initials from both of their surnames.

Apparently, the clothing firm will be ‘retail selling via mail order houses or via Internet’ according to Companies House, and a source claimed that Katie wants to focus on the fitness market using Kris’ expertise as a personal trainer.

Unfortunately, while Katie is starting afresh with her hunky new BF, she found herself in a bitter row with estranged husband Kieran and his family yesterday.

After her exes mum Wendy shared a snap of her four grandchildren – Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, four, and Bunny, three – KP blasted her mum-in-law for not wanting to see her eldest son Harvey.

Eeek! Never a dull moment in the life of Pricey…