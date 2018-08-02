It looks like KP's after some quick cash

After sensationally breaking things off with Kieran Hayler last year, now it looks like Katie Price is getting rid of every trace of her ex.

According to reports, after her latest financial woes the former glamour model has decided to sell a £77,000 car she bought her estranged husband as it holds ‘nothing but bad memories’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The luxury Audi R8 Spyder was a present for Kieran’s 30th birthday last year, but according to The Sun, KP kept it registered in her name and took it back off him after allegedly catching him cheating with their kids’ nanny.

‘Katie has decided to get rid of the car as all it’s doing is sitting on her driveway’, a source told the publication.

‘It’s nothing but bad memories for her now and she needs the money.’

The luxury car has reportedly been posted as up for sale by a second hand car company in West Sussex.

Meanwhile, Pricey treated Kieran to a much less extravagant gift for his 31st birthday following the collapse of their three-year marriage.

More: Katie Price set for HUGE relationship step with boyfriend Kris Boyson as he praises her for being ‘strong’

Yup, gone were the luxurious cars, as the mum-of-five – who shares kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran – bought her ex a sex toy instead.

🥥 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jul 13, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

In scenes from her new show My Crazy Life, Katie, 40, handed over the cheeky gift before announcing to the room: ‘All I’m going to say is, Kieran, you naughty little boy.

‘You wanna f*** a vagina, you can have one. That don’t answer you back, does it babe?’

Things got even more awkward when the Loose Women star added: ‘He’s been a very bad boy, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.’ Eeek!

This comes after reports KP – who’s currently loved-up with new beau Kris Boyson, 29 – has been forced to put her Surrey mansion up for sale on the market due to alleged ‘spiralling debt’.

According to the Daily Star, Katie’s luxurious pad was originally purchased in 2014 for around £1.3 million and costs £10,000 a month to maintain – a chunk of cash that Pricey would rather hold onto.

The source revealed: ‘Katie’s having to sell her home to recover money… I don’t know how much change she’ll see from the sale… as there’s charges on it, plus tax owed’.