Pricey's not afraid to join the mile high club

Katie Price has never exactly been the shy and retiring type and now she’s made a pretty saucy sex confession.

The glamour model admits that she’s joined the mile high club by getting intimate on planes – though is very particular about where the deed happens.

When asked if she’s got frisky whilst flying, 40-year-old Katie told Fabulous magazine: ‘Yes! Not in the toilet, that’s so obvious.

‘You just do it other ways don’t you? Put the blanket over you, little… yeah.

‘You can only do it in first class in my way.’

Ooh-er. The revelation comes after Katie was seen frolicking totally naked on the beach with boyfriend Kris Boyson in some X-rated photos.

In the pictures the mum-of-five is seen apparently trying to pull down 29-year-old Kris’ shorts in the sea during their recent vacation to Thailand before lying on the sand with nothing left to the imagination.

Since returning from the trip Katie hasn’t held back in showing her affections for Kris – who she went public with in May following her split from third husband Kieran Hayler – and gushed over a topless photo of him on Instagram over the weekend.

‘My @krisboyson ❤ I call him undercover fit lol 😝,’ Pricey captioned the shot.

Kris also joined Katie when she made her return to Loose Women last week and showed his support for her from the audience.

During the interview they spoke positively about their relationship, though Katie quashed rumours that they’re already thinking of getting married and having babies.

‘All that’s happened to me has made me learn,’ she explained. ‘I’m on the pill so I can’t get pregnant. I’m not even divorced yet.

‘I’m going to enjoy it. I think I’m growing up a lot now. If we’re meant to marry, we’re meant to marry.’

Well with her raunchy antics it looks like Katie is certainly enjoying herself…