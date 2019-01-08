Is another baby on the cards for Pricey?!



Refusing to ever verge into wallflower territory, Katie Price continues to secure her top spot in headlines through a string of dramatic reports.

Often the hot topic of a range of allegations, Pricey is believed to have battled a range of personal issues throughout 2018 – including a rehab admission, drink driving controversy and a bout of financial woe.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price pleads NOT guilty to drink driving charge after ‘crashing pink Range Rover’

However, KP appears to be entering the New Year on a much more positive note – chiming in 2019 at home with her brood of five.

In fact, a fresh bout of speculation into her private life has spelt the possibility of baby number six for KP – who is already the mother of Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny.

According to an insider close to Katie, the business mogul is looking to add to her brood with on/off boyfriend Kris Boyson.

‘[Katie’s] been talking about having another child and Kris seems keen, so long as she can keep herself on the straight and narrow,’ the source shared.

Continuing, the source then suggested the possibility of Katie even filming her sixth childbirth – graphic scenes which would be shown on her reality series My Crazy Life.

‘Katie wants it all filmed for her reality TV show. She’s been desperate to start trying for her sixth baby, but was put off by all the financial drama in her life,’ the insider told Heat.

‘Now she thinks that a pregnancy would reverse her fortunes and get her fans back on side.’

However, despite the baby rumours, recent claims surrounding KP’s relationship with 30-year-old Kris suggest the duo are enduring a rocky patch…

According to The Sun, Kris became suspicious that Pricey had contacted her ex Alex Adderson – even accusing the former glamour model of ringing him over the weekend.

‘Katie and Kris had a huge row at the weekend after he accused her of being on the phone to Alex,’ a source told the publication.

‘She tried to deny it but he was furious. They had this huge row, but they made up by Sunday.

‘Things are still rocky between them – there’s no trust there and they’re always bickering.

‘Everyone is worried that Katie is about to end things with Kris – or he’ll dump her. It’s very tense between them,’ they added.