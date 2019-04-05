Is KP after a new man?

After months of drama, Katie Price is clearly wishing she was somewhere sunnier as she’d has now shared a sizzling throwback video.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model uploaded a late night clip which shows her chilling in a bikini while lying on a sunbed.

In the post, 40-year-old Katie can be seen panning over her body with the camera as she showed off her polka dot two piece.

‘Wish I was back in Thailand,’ the mum-of-five penned alongside it, before adding: ‘Can’t wait to get back their already to chill and relax and take my children.’

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: ‘You look🔥🔥.’

A second penned: ‘You just keep getting better and better ♥️,’ while a third simply added: ‘Beautiful ❤️🔥.’

Meanwhile, there was no mention of KP’s current boyfriend Kris Boyson in the sexy post, despite the 30-year-old joining her on the sun-soaked getaway a few weeks ago.

This could have something to do with the fact she’s allegedly after a ‘new toyboy’ amid relationship troubles with Kris.

According to The Sun, Katie has been hinting she might be looking elsewhere after series of rows with her beau – and has even given a 24-year-old from Nottingham a cheeky follow on Instagram.

The handsome electrician called John Pritchard was reportedly ‘surprised’ after the former Loose Women star reached out to him on social media as they ‘don’t know each other’.

A source told the publication: ‘Katie and Kris always have a volatile relationship as anyone who watches the show knows.

‘But at the moment, they’re bickering all the time – rowing over everything from Katie’s relationship with Kieran Hayler, or the fact he won’t move in full time.

‘Katie always has her eye on the next man – she’s hardly ever single – so it’s not surprising she’s following hot younger men on Instagram. Even if she doesn’t actually meet up with them, it’ll give Kris a kick up the a**e in the relationship.’

Apparently, Katie’s official Instagram account did show that she was following John – but the Daily Mail reports his account has now been deleted.

CelebsNow has reached out to Katie’s reps for comment.