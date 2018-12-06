KP took to Instagram with a new snap last night

After a turbulent few weeks, Katie Price has been spending some much-needed quality time with her family.

The proud mum-of-five spent the evening at her 13-year-old son Junior’s school watching him in a play.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Kris Boyson breaks silence on rumours he’s ENGAGED to Katie Price with very telling photo

Taking to Instagram, KP shared a photo of the programme for Blood Brothers as she wrote: ‘Can’t wait to watch my Junior perform tonight. #proudmum.’

Interestingly, the snap also features a man’s hand, which – judging by the fancy wrist watch – could belong to her on/off boyfriend Kris Boyson. Hmm…

It looks like things are back on track with 30-year-old Kris as they jetted off on a romantic break to Glasgow together last weekend.

The rumour mill then went into overdrive that the pair had got engaged after new! magazine reported Pricey had popped the question to make Kris her fourth husband.

But personal trainer Kris was keen to set the record straight as he took to Instagram with a very telling photo earlier this week.

Sharing a snap of his empty ring finger, he wrote: ‘Lies! Who even comes up with these stories?!’

Meanwhile, Katie’s kids Junior and Princess, 11, are currently living with their dad Peter Andre as she continues to work on her mental health and financial struggles.

And youngest children Jett, five, and Bunny, four, are also thought to be staying with Kieran Hayler.

The mum-of-five recently managed to swerve being declared bankrupt after a plan to pay off her debts was accepted by the High Court.

She will reportedly get to keep her Sussex mansion after agreeing a proposed repayment plan for the £22,000 debt.

And in a sneak peek from the latest episode of her reality show, Katie can be seen celebrating her recent court appearance with her pals following a difficult few months.