Oh, Pricey...
We’ve half given up trying to follow Katie Price‘s love life. Is she single? Has she got a new toyboy? Is she back with her ex?
Well, in another twist to KP’s relationship status, apparently her romance with latest boyfriend Alex Adderson is on the rocks – despite the pair looking seriously loved-up on holiday just a few days ago.
Rumour has it Katie and her man came to blows after a romantic meal earlier this week when 25-year-old Alex caught his girlfriend confessing her love to ex Kris Boyson. Awkward!
A source explained: ‘Alex and Katie went out for dinner and drinks. When they got home, she continued to drink whilst Alex went to bed.
‘Alex woke up in the early hours of the morning and caught Katie FaceTiming Kris Boyson and overheard her telling Kris she still loves him.’
Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘Alex went on to say he is done with her and can’t trust her.’
This comes after reality star wannabe Kris, 29, announced he’d split with 40-year-old Katie last month with a statement on Instagram.
The post said: ‘This wasn’t an easy decision for me to make, however @officialkatieprice and I are no longer together.
‘It’s just clear we both want different things. Who knows what the future will bring but I wish her all the best.’
But mum-of-five Katie – who’s currently going through a messy divorce with ex Kieran Hayler – wasted no time in moving on with Essex boy Alex as she was seen snogging him during their holiday in Spain just days later.
However, her new relationship seems to have caused concern among the Loose Women star’s friends and family after reports claimed Alex is ‘controlling’ over her financial woes.
‘Alex is very strict about money and thinks Katie needs to take charge of her debts. He wants her to make lists of her creditors and how much she owes down to the last penny’, a source told The Sun.
Before adding: ‘But her family are worried that these are early signs of him wanting to control her life.
‘They don’t know him that well and don’t want her to get into a controlled relationship while she’s so vulnerable.’