Oh, Pricey...

We’ve half given up trying to follow Katie Price‘s love life. Is she single? Has she got a new toyboy? Is she back with her ex?

Well, in another twist to KP’s relationship status, apparently her romance with latest boyfriend Alex Adderson is on the rocks – despite the pair looking seriously loved-up on holiday just a few days ago.

Rumour has it Katie and her man came to blows after a romantic meal earlier this week when 25-year-old Alex caught his girlfriend confessing her love to ex Kris Boyson. Awkward!

A source explained: ‘Alex and Katie went out for dinner and drinks. When they got home, she continued to drink whilst Alex went to bed.

