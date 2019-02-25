The star has shared some photos from her last day before the trial

Katie Price has a big week ahead of her as she returns to court to face a drink-drive trial.

The 40-year-old is due at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court today after she was arrested when her pink Range Rover crashed into a bush back in October.

But it looks like KP is trying to keep her mind off the drama, as she took part in a showjumping competition yesterday near her home in Sussex.

Sharing a picture of herself riding a horse on her Instagram page, the mum-of-four simply wrote: ‘Really enjoyed jumping my horse today.’

Former Loose Women star Katie clearly worked up an appetite at the competition, as she then went on to share a clip from a pub in Crawley Down while tucking into a huge Sunday roast with boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Later in the day, Pricey – who is mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four – opened up about her upcoming legal proceedings as she took to Instagram with a photo of her famous pink Range Rover.

‘Massive day tomorrow back in court regarding my pink baby…’ she wrote, before adding: ‘Whatever the outcome I’ll continue to be my new positive self.’

In January, Katie denied crashing her Barbie car into a bush and another car whilst under the influence.

She was arrested in the early hours of the morning on October 10 after the Range Rover was spotted by the side of the road following an incident.

Following the arrest, the telly star spent 13 hours at Plumstead police station before being released and picked up by Kris.

A Met Police spokesperson said at the time: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains. Enquiries continue.’