Katie Price stuns fans with rare photo of ‘naturally beautiful’ sister and mum

The glamour model's been showing love for her nearest and dearest

Let’s face it, Katie Price knows how to get people talking – but it’s her sister and mum who have stolen the attention in a new Instagram post.

The glamour model posted a snap of younger half-sibling Sophie with their mother Amy yesterday and gushed about how good they were looking after having their make-up professionally applied.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Awkward! Katie Price ‘selling £77,000 gift’ she bought estranged husband Kieran Hayler

‘My sister @sophie_pricey and my mum actually looking amazing today 💕❤💕❤💕,’ Katie, 40, captioned the snap.

In the picture the pair smile for the camera as they pose in front of a flower wall.

Katie’s fans were left stunned by the ladies’ glam look and couldn’t help but heap praise on them in the comments.

‘They look amazing!’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘Wow your sister @sophie_pricey is naturally beautiful, your Mum looks absolutely amazing’

And one added: ‘Wow 2 peas in a pod… Sooo so alike beautiful…😊’

Katie is very close to her mum and was left heartbroken last year when she was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

Amy has idopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scarring to the lungs and reduces the sufferer’s ability to breathe. There is currently no cure for the condition.

In December Katie broke down in tears live on Loose Women as they discussed the illness following the death of Keith Chegwin, who also had IPF.

‘It might even be my last Christmas with her,’ the mum-of-five emotionally said. ‘She won’t see Harvey’s 18th birthday, all the kids. How can my mum die? I love her so much.’

Katie went on to sign up for the London Marathon in Amy’s honour in a bid to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation, though infamously didn’t complete the race and dropped out between the 10k to 15k mark.

The Loose Women star – who dressed as a giant pair of lungs for the event – later defended her actions on social media though and explained to her Instagram fans: ‘I did train for the run. Tried my best in a heavy outfit and if my mummy is proud that’s what matters to me.’