We weren't expecting this from Pricey

Katie Price was forced to check herself into rehab over the weekend after a stint of wild partying.

And while the mum-of-five has been spending some time away from her family at the Priory in London, it looks like she’s picked up a new hobby to distract herself.

Yup, the former Loose Women star has reportedly tried her hand at the rather surprising pastime of knitting as part of mindfulness sessions during her 28-day stay.

A source close to Katie said: ‘Sessions at The Priory have been specifically designed to focus patients on tasks that are going to calm and relax them.

‘Katie is a mother-of-five, has held down a career in the spotlight for over a decade and is now going through emotional turmoil following the end of her third marriage.’

Talking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘She became swept up in a toxic lifestyle of partying, drinking and drugs and is now being given the chance to re-evaluate her choices.

‘Katie is a creative person and everyone knows she loves singing and music, so it hasn’t come as a surprise that she has taken up arts, sewing and knitting for her sessions.

‘She’s really open to the idea of knitting and it being a hobby she can continue with at an evening even after her 28 days at rehab are over.’

Katie – who is currently going through a messy divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler – was snapped on her way to rehab on Monday after she was recently filmed rapping ‘I love coke’ while on holiday in Majorca with new toyboy Alex Adderson.

But while she might be focussing on her mental health, a source has also claimed she’s ‘devastated’ at being separated from kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

‘Katie has been missing her kids desperately and has been in tears at some points’, the insider told The Sun.

‘She’s a devoted mum and time apart from her kids is very hard for her.

‘She’s been Facetiming Bunny, Jett, Princess and Junior every day as she gets treatment. She can’t wait to see them again.’

Let’s hope she can get herself better and home soon!