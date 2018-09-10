The pair reportedly had a fiery first meeting

Katie Price has reportedly had a pretty explosive first encounter with Kieran Hayler’s new girlfriend Michelle Penticost…

The glamour model reportedly shouted and swore at Michelle when they came face to face yesterday after being left furious over photos of Kieran’s new partner giving her daughter Bunny a kiss during a recent day out.

Kieran, 31, and Michelle were snapped enjoying a visit to a village fete last week and Michelle was seen looking close to Katie’s youngest daughter Bunny, 4, as well as son Jett, 5.

But this apparently didn’t go down well with 40-year-old Katie who furiously confronted Michelle over the pictures.

‘Katie stormed over to Michelle and could be heard “If you’re going to kiss my daughter in public you can have the decency to say hello to me,”’ an onlooker told The Sun. ‘Everyone around them was really taken aback by her outburst and Michelle’s friend tried to calm her down saying it wasn’t the time or place to have it out.

‘Katie didn’t appreciate being told to what to do and really started laying into Michelle, using very colourful language.’

The incident seemed to have quite an effect on Michelle, who has a son from a previous relationship.

‘Michelle looked really shaken by the whole thing and didn’t actually say a word during the altercation,’ the source added.

It comes after Kieran went Instagram official with air hostess Michelle last month by posting a selfie of them together. The couple are thought to have met at the primary school that their kids both attend.

Meanwhile Katie was recently away from the children when she enjoyed a trip to Majorca alongside new man Alex Adderson.

The mum-of-five returned last week amid reports that she hadn’t spoken to her kids on their first day of school.

However, she went on to reveal that she spoke to 11-year-old Princess – who along with Junior, 13, was taken to her new school by dad Peter Andre – in a FaceTime call that day.

Katie and Kieran’s split was revealed earlier this year after months of ups and downs in their five-year marriage and the two are clearly still dealing with the messy aftermath…