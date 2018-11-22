KP has shared a sweet new photo

It looks like Katie Price is totally ignoring the drama surrounding her as she’s been enjoying some quality time with her two youngest kids.

After splitting up from third husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year, the mum-of-five took their children Jett, five, and Bunny, four, on a family day out to the swimming pool this morning.

Sharing a glimpse of what they got up to, KP took to Instagram with a sweet photo cuddling up to the children in the changing rooms.

In the snap, the 40-year-old can be seen with her huge smile on her face while posing in a black swimming costume and her hair pulled back in a pony tail.

Little Bunny can be seen grinning sitting on her mum’s knee, while Jett looks adorable in his armbands.

‘Jett and Bunny love swimming 🏊‍♀️❤,’ she simply captioned the photo.

And her 1.9million followers couldn’t wait to gush over the adorable snap, as one wrote: ‘gorgeous photo ❤ keep fighting girl💪 xx’

‘Great to see you back to your best 👍😍,’ commented another, while a third added: ‘@officialkatieprice gorgeous family have fun swimming xx.’

Katie also shared some more photos of the day trip with her followers, including an adorable shot of little Jett enjoying a water slide at the pool. Cute, or what?

Meanwhile, this comes after Pricey was forced to hit back at rumours she was going to be spending Christmas without all her children.

Following a stint in rehab earlier this year and an arrest on suspicion of drink driving, it was previously reported that the Loose Women star would be spending the big day just with just her eldest Harvey, 16, – while Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, stayed with their dad Peter Andre over the festive period.

However, according to The Mirror, Pricey’s rep has now rubbished the rumours, revealing that KP will actually have all of her children staying at her West Sussex mansion on Christmas day.

When contacted by CelebsNow, a rep for Peter confirmed ‘nothing has been sorted yet’ in terms of the kids’ Christmas plans.