The former glamour model recently 'begged' her ex for a divorce

She’s currently in an on/off relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson, however, Katie Price is said to be in talks for the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

According to an insider, the mum-of-five has been meeting up with bosses of the popular E4 dating show – which sees celebs date ‘normal’ people – in the hope of landing a spot when it returns next year.

‘Katie has been in for meetings with the show bookers and is really excited about appearing on the show,’ a source revealed.

‘It’s not a done deal yet, but she’s a massive fan of the show, so would love to appear and went after a place in the line-up after seeing this year’s series.’

They added to The Sun: ‘She’s telling everyone that the Pricey is back and being on this huge show just proves she’s back on top.’

It comes just weeks after Katie ‘begged’ her ex husband Kieran Hayler – who is the father to her children Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny – for a divorce, so she could begin planning her fourth marriage with Kris, 29.

A source said: ‘Katie’s been keen to get the divorce sorted for ages, but in recent weeks, since she got back with Kris, she’s been begging Kieran non-stop to sign the papers.

‘She’s totally done with that part of her life and just wants to be free of the marriage.But Kieran’s digging his heels in. He won’t be rushed. If Katie wants to get engaged to Kris, she’ll have to wait.’

And just this week, the 40-year-old hinted that things were officially back on with Kris, following their split in September, as she was seen watching him play football in Dartford along with her daughter Princess, 11.

But with Katie currently battling to avoid bankruptcy, will she turn down a chance to star on the dating show – which is rumoured to have paid Love Island’s Olivia Attwood a whopping fee of £200k this year – for a chance to start over with Kris?

Only time will tell…