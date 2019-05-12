We didn’t expect this!

Katie Price has dropped a bombshell after revealing that she is studying to become a paramedic – and has already completed one year of her course.

The mum-of-five made the revelation when judging the Porn Idol contest earlier this week, after she was snapped starring at a woman’s vagina for a lengthy amount of time.

‘I’m training to be a paramedic, did you know that?’ she told the crowd, according to The Sun.

‘Before I was a model I was actually training to be a registered nurse. Now I’ve been put on a five-year course, I’ve got four years to go and I’m a trained paramedic.’

She added: ‘So what I’m saying is that I have seen many bits and bobs.’

Katie’s new vocation comes after she publicly apologised to ex-husband Peter Andre in the form of a heartfelt Tweet.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old, who shares two children with the Australian born pop star, took to Twitter to pen a candid message to her former hubby, hinting that a mystery person had caused a rift between the pair.

‘I had a tough year last year! A person stirred trouble with me and Pete which he reacted to protect our children! Yes I said things but I was upset and didn’t mean harm!’ she tweeted.

The reality star then went on to declare her love for 46-year-old Pete, before apologising for ‘hurting’ him, adding: ‘Me and Pete love each other really lol !I’m sorry @MrPeterAndre if I hurt you!’

Soon after Pricey sent the truthful Tweet, Peter responded, thanking her for the honest words.

He wrote: ‘Do you know what, I really appreciate you saying that. Thank you.’

Katie’s apology comes just weeks after she publicly slammed Pete for not allowing their children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, to appear on her reality show, My Crazy Life.