Lucky husband number four?

Katie Price has reportedly instructed her boyfriend, Kris Boyson, to propose to her on Valentine’s Day to celebrate their one year anniversary.

The mum-of-five is said to want a lavish proposal and thinks February 14 is the perfect day as it marks one whole year since they first got together – Katie is obviously dismissing the three times they’ve broken up since then.

‘Katie and Kris consider their ‘anniversary’ Valentine’s Day as it’s when they got together last year. She’s dropped hints – very big ones – that Valentine’s Day would be a good time to propose,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She’s filming all the time for the reality show and so wants a huge romantic proposal.

‘The thing is, it’s not really strictly their anniversary as they’ve split up so many times in the past 12 months. But that’s not how Katie sees it.’

But it seems Katie will only accept if her beau pops the question in front of her camera crew so it can be captured for her reality TV show.

A source revealed: ‘Kris and Katie talk about marriage all the time and it’s pretty much a given they’ll get engaged very soon.

‘She wants a big romantic gesture, something really over the top, but she’s agreed to put her whole life on the reality show so it needs to be filmed.’

The insider added to The Sun: ‘She’s basically told Kris that the only way she’ll say yes is one camera.’

Despite Pricey’s demands, it looks like 30-year-old Kris hasn’t been put off as he recently admitted a Pricey wedding could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Opening up during a Q&A on his Instagram, the personal trainer admitted that he’s keen to tie the knot after a fan questioned if he would ever want to have kids and get married.

‘Yes, I love kids & I’m old school so marriage is 100% on the cards!’ he replied.