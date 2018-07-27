Pricey's got people talking yet again...

Katie Price has once again caused controversy after posting a video of son Harvey on Instagram which some fans felt was inappropriate to share.

The mum-of-five filmed her 16-year-old boy as he visited the dentist today and uploaded a clip on social media showing him having his teeth cleaned by the staff.

‘You like the dentist, don’t you Harv?’ Katie, 40, asked the teenager in the footage.

Harvey managed to reply ‘Ooh yeah’ before Pricey then zoomed in on his mouth and exclaimed: ‘You’ve got lovely teeth. Beautiful boy, aren’t you?’

But whilst Katie and Harvey seemed to enjoy their outing, many of the glamour model’s Instagram followers didn’t agree with her posting the footage.

‘Bit personal to share?’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Why would ya share this ….’

And one said: ‘I’m sure your children might appreciate abit of privacy even if you don’t!’

Meanwhile another posted: ‘Why would you want to Video a kid having his teeth cleaned is beyond me!!!’

However, many of Katie’s fans came to her defence in the argument, with one having written: ‘Omg people! Give her a break! And if you object then mind your own business and don’t follow her!??? It’s just getting BORING now.’

‘She shared this because shes proud of her son,’ a fellow admirer pointed out, whilst one simply said: ‘Harvey’s so cheerful at the dentist! For those naysayers, jog on!’

It’s not the first time recently that Katie has shared a clip of Harvey, who suffers from multiple disabilities including partial sight loss, autism, ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Earlier this week the Loose Women star revealed that Harvey knows how to use the Alexa device, having used it to request that it play a song which he then danced to.

Katie then took Harvey on a day out with her younger children Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3, and posted a sweet photo of them at the train station together.

‘With my babies waiting for the train earlier today which is Harvey’s favourite thing to do ❤,’ she captioned the shot.

Awww.