Katie's representative has confirmed she will resume treatment on Monday.

It’s been an incredibly overwhelming month for Katie Price, with the mother-of-five admitting herself into rehab following recent issues with PTSD.

Recently, it was speculated within the press that 40-year-old Pricey had taken some time out from her busy showbiz schedule to focus on her well being.

According to reports, Katie is currently on a 28-day treatment plan at The Priory as a result of some mental health battles.

Despite Katie’s recent admission, however, it is believed that the former glamour model has already left The Priory.

However, Pricey is said to have only taken the weekend off from her rehabilitation process – and it’s for a very personal reason, attending the wedding of a close pal.

In images obtained by The Mirror, a content Katie is spotted with her brood of five watching her friend Abigail Scott tie the knot over the weekend.

Looking happy and healthy, a representative for Katie told MailOnline that she will return to the facility on Monday following the celebrations of Abigail’s nuptials.

The representative shared: ‘The priory were aware Kate had a wedding to attend for her very close friend before she took the treatment.’

Confirming that Pricey remained focused on her recovery during the ‘do, the rep added: ‘She went to the church and left the wedding for 4pm. Katie was driving. Her treatment resumes as usual on Monday. ‘

It’s so great to hear that Katie is already feeling much more balanced after an incredibly hectic year.

Following the devastating terminal diagnosis of her mother Amy, who has a lung condition, Katie attended a consultation at the clinic for PTSD issues on September 19th.

According to a report published by The Sun, this was something that was encouraged by Katie’s mum – who shared that she ‘has been tearing herself apart for years.’

Sending Katie our very best during her recovery.