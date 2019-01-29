We better buy ourselves a new hat…

Their romance certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing, but it seems that Katie Price and Kris Boyson may finally be ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

Opening up during a Q&A on his Instagram last night, Kris admitted that he’s keen to tie the knot after a fan questioned if he would ever want to have kids and get married.

‘Yes, I love kids & I’m old school so marriage is 100% on the cards!’ he replied.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation that was to follow, the 30-year-old later revealed that he could be putting his partying days behind him.

‘Where’s your favourite holiday destination?’ another fan asked.

He teased: ‘Vegas will be hard to beat. But my party days might be over.’

Although, Kris’ dream of becoming a parent could be coming true sooner than he anticipated, as Katie revealed that she had already started the process of adopting a Nigerian orphan.

The 40-year-old, who is already mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, 11-year-old Princess, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny from her previous relationships, revealed the news during an appearance on This Morning yesterday.

She said: ‘I’ve always said I wanted to adopt a child and don’t care if they’ve got a disability or what age they are. I feel like I can offer a place.’

Katie admitted that her adoption plans became a reality after she met a woman who does work with an orphanage in Nigeria at her nail salon recently.

But, despite wanting to add to her brood by adopting, the mum-of-five later admitted that she would still like to have more of her own.

She added: ‘I still want my own kids don’t get me wrong and will definitely have more.’

Well, we guess it’ll only be a matter of time until Kris pops the question then!

Words by Becky Waldren.