De ja vu of Katie's own appearance in the 2009 jungle?!

As much as we love Katie Price, she is definitely not someone we’d like to get on the bad side of. You know the golden rule, never underestimate the Pricey…

And so, to be an ex partner of Katie *must* be quite the experience.

However, in an era of reality TV, it would appear that the great old Australian outback has provided one certain former flame with the outlet needed to set the record straight…

In fact, Katie’s estranged husband Kieran Hayler is allegedly in talks to appear on the upcoming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Yup, golden TV if we ever did see it.

According to a source published by The Sun, 31-year-old Kieran has been approached to appear on the show – and its offered an opportunity for him to ‘shine away’ from his split with 40-year-old Katie.

The source shares, ‘Kieran’s had a real bashing these last few months from Katie – doing I’m A Celebrity would be his chance to shine away from her’.

Then, the source added, ‘He’s been in contact with the show’s bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series’.

Speaking of Katie’s possible reaction to Kieran’s appearance in the great Australian outdoors, the source added: ‘He knows Katie would be furious if he went in and that she’d probably be voting for him to do the worst tasks’.

Hmm, nail on the head?!

Whilst we *love* the prospect of Kieran Hayler’s appearance in the jungle, TV bosses are keeping their cards very close to their chests – with an ITV representative telling the publication, ‘At this stage, any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here are just speculation’.

Katie and Kieran had called their marriage of five years quits once and for all back in April of this year, after Katie had become suspicious he’d been having an affair with a ’19-year-old woman from the Co-op.’

With Katie currently holidaying in Thailand with her new beau Kris Boyson, we’d tread very carefully if we were Kieran. After all, Australia is only a hop, skip and a jump away.

Oh, and Katie is already *very* well acquainted with the campsite… having starred in the 2009 series of the show, in which she infamously met Peter Andre.