As I'm A Celebrity prepares to return to our screens this autumn, we pinned down one of the rumoured contestants...

Kieran Hayler has been tipped to star in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up but with the ongoing drama surrounding his ex Katie Price, will the star take the leap?

We caught up with the former stripper at the launch of Tulley’s Shocktober Fest, and it’s clear from speaking to him that he knows only too well about the growing interest into his private life, therefore a reality show like the Jungle would prove a hit with viewers.

Kieran hints he hasn’t signed an non-disclosure agreement [NDA] with Katie, explaining, ‘I’m sure there will be plenty [of reality shows] coming my way’ he tells us ‘Everybody wants to hear my story. I can tell whatever I want. (Laughs) there’s a lot to tell.’ Ooooh..

So will he be jetting off Down Under in the coming weeks?

He reveals, ‘Maybe one day. I’ve not been asked [to do it] but I’d love to do the Jungle. I’d breeze through them [bush tucker trials] but being away from the kids, would be the hardest thing.’

It’s understood Kieran is currently looking after his children – son Jett, five, and Bunny, four, – who he has with ex Katie, while she attends rehab following her drink-drive arrest and was most recently seen doing the school run.

Reports have now emerged, Katie, 40, could be heading into rehab full-time after the former Loose Women host was taken into police custody last week and released pending further investigation.

The incident took place when Katie was leaving the 30th birthday party of ex boyfriend, Kris Boyson. Katie is said to be dating Alex Adderson but the pair haven’t been pictured together for a few days.

Meanwhile Kieran has moved on with his new girlfriend and air stewardess Michelle Pentecost, having spent time with her and the children in recent weeks.