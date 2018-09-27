Could it be happily ever after for Kris Boyson?

News of Katie Price‘s illusive love life has managed to captivate the media once again, despite the mother of five currently spending time away from the spotlight.

In a month of ups-and-downs for Katie, the 40-year-old recently admitted herself into rehab to work on her PTSD battle following her split from toyboy beau Kris Boyson.

Her break up with the 29-year-old personal trainer followed allegations that she was already seeing new partner, 25-year-old Alex Adderson, behind his back.

Confirming the news of their split online, Kris shared an Instagram story that stated they simply ‘wanted different things’.

However, it would appear that Kris has also managed to heal his broken heart following the Pricey fallout – and is currently rumoured to be dating this reality TV star…

According to a report published by The Sun, Kris is believed to have found love again in the form of Taylor Ward, the daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn.

A source has shared with the publication that the pair have been in cahoots since they were introduced on a night out by their mutual friend, Rykard Jenkins of Love Island.

‘Kris met Taylor during a night out in Manchester and has been besotted by her ever since. He was introduced to the family by close pal Rykard Jenkins and has since been welcomed into their luxury home, even enjoying a Sunday roast with Taylor’s famous mum Dawn.’

The source then explained that the pair make it work, as London based Kris is happy to commute to Taylor’s family home up north to visit her.

‘Kris travels to Manchester to see Taylor and then stays overnight at her family’s guesthouse.’

According to the report, Kris has also been in contact with Katie following their parting – but the pair have been reducing communication now he’s ‘spending time with Taylor’.

The source explained: ‘Katie and him have still been in touch but are speaking less now he’s spending more quality time with Taylor, who’s everything he wants in a girlfriend. She’s young, beautiful and not short of a few quid which suits him just fine.’

Kris and Taylor are yet to address the bout of romantic allegations, so we’ll be watching this space…