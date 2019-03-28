She's had a tough year...

Matt Fiddes, the personal trainer and friend for 12 years to Katie Price, has revealed on his Instagram account that the glamour-model-turned-reality-TV-star is turning over a new leaf.

The mum-of-five endured a tough 2018, with her not only facing bankruptcy, but also drink-driving charges and her third marriage breaking down.

But Katie’s personal trainer has revealed that the star is set to quit her partying lifestyle in a bid to turn things around.

Matt has known Katie, formerly known as Jordan, for the last 12 years after they met through Katie’s ex husband Peter Andre. And after more than a decade of friendship, it seems Matt could be the one to help Katie make a fresh start.

The personal trainer shared on his social media that they were kickstarting her lifestyle makeover by getting her in shape.

He shared a picture of them together on their first day of training, along with a caption that gave a sneak peak into Katie’s world.

He wrote: ‘Great to catch up with my friend of 12 years @officialkatieprice. I first met her when I used to train @peterandre on their TV show Katie and Peter The Next Chapter.

‘Lots of laughs and great to see Katie in great humour as always. Lots to talk about! She is one ambitious woman as always!’

As fans replied to his message in support of the star, Matt added: ‘She is far from Jordan now and doing good! She is a clever woman and has gone to hell and back and is still moving forward.’

Katie has also shared with her fans that she plans to get fit, but before she embarked on her new strict regime she told followers on social media that she would be going for one last ‘cheeky Nandos’ before she began.

We don’t blame her!