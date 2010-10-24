Katy Perry becomes Mrs Russell Brand in India

Russell Brand and Katy Perry tie the knot

Russell Brand and Katy Perry were married in India yesterday.

The couple have confirmed that they have exchanged vows.

‘The very private and spiritual ceremony, attended by the couples’ closest family and friends was performed by a Christian minister and longtime friend of the Hudson Family,’ the rep of Russell, 35, and Katy, 25, says in a statement.

‘The backdrop was the inspirational and majestic countryside of Northern India.’

On Friday the wedding party celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a Bollywood-themed party with acrobats and jugglers at the Arman-I-Khas resort in the stunning city of Jaipur.

Katy, who wore a red sari at the pre-wedding bash, asked for the media to respect her and Russell’s privacy

‘Greatest gift u can give us is respect & ♥ during this private [time],’ she wrote on Twitter.

Russell, 35, and Katy met at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2009.

