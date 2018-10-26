The birthday girl pulled out all the stops...

It takes a very special kind of lady to pull off a latex dress. And, just FYI, that kind of lady is definitely Katy Perry.

Celebrating her 34th birthday, Katy pulled out all the stops – opting for an off-the-shoulder skintight number to be her chosen birthday suit.

With boyfriend Orlando Bloom for arm candy, Katy accessorised the form-fitting bodycon with a pair of oversized hoops and matching chain necklace.

A great choice by anyone’s standards! Lets hope she wasn’t off for a big dinner, however…

The birthday girl completed her outfit with a pair of nude pumps from her own collection called ‘Celina’, which feature a face on the heel.

Katy contrasted her trademark platinum blonde crop with a sugary palette of pinks, matching her bright fuscia lipstick with a rose toned smoky eye.

Meanwhile, we’re busy wondering exactly how she managed to slip into a full body of latex…

According to recent speculation, Katy’s 34th is set to be a year of personal highs – as an insider claimed she and Orlando are planning to tie the knot…

Speaking with US gossip site Hollywood Life, a source revealed Katy has plans to head down the aisle – but won’t be rushing it.

‘Katy isn’t pressuring him to get married, not at all. She actually very careful not to do that, she wants to live in the moment and enjoy what they have.

‘But ultimately she does want to build a future with him and he’s said he wants the same thing,’ the source said.

Whilst Katy and Orlando have not made comment on any plans to get hitched, they definitely do appear more in love than ever before.

Having briefly called time on their relationship after over a year together, the duo reunited six months later in August 2017.

Lets hope the rest is history!