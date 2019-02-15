Awwwwww congrats!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged after the Hollywood actor decided to pop the question on Valentine’s Day.

Katy, 34, confirmed the wonderful news on Instagram this morning, posting a selfie of her and her beau with the simple caption: ‘full bloom.’

In the adorable snap, Katy shows off her pink diamond engagement ring as dad-of-one Orlando, 42, presses his face against hers.

However, Katy wasn’t the first person to break the happy news, as a few hours earlier her mum Mary Hudson, gushed about it on her Facebook page and shared several snaps of the special moment.

Sharing a picture of what appears to be Katy’s left hand wearing a pink sparkly ring, Mary captioned it: ‘Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!’

She then shared another photo of the couple cuddling up to one another, with the exact same caption.

Of course, the happy couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages and Katy’s post has already been liked over 30,000 times.

‘Congrats 😍😍,you deserve nothing but happiness💛💛💛💛💛’ one person wrote, while another simply commented: ‘I’M CRYING.’

This will be Katy’s second wedding, as she was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand, which lasted just 14 months.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings star Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013. The couple share a son named Flynn, who was born in January 2011.

Miranda has since gone on to wed Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, while Russell is married to Laura Gallacher.

Katy and Orlando have been in an on-off relationship for three years since getting together at a Golden Globes afterparty back in 2016.

The couple split in March 2017, but insisted they were still friends when they released a joint statement.

‘Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,’ a rep told fans at the time.

But yesterday, the pair were on cloud nine as they celebrated the most romantic day of the year together.

Katy even referred to Orlando as ‘teenage dream’ with a sweet post on her Instagram story. Teenage Dream is one of Katy’s hit tracks which she wrote about ex-hubby Russell.