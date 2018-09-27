The famous pair looked SO bloomin' cute
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been on and off so many times that we can barely keep up…
They first got together back in 2016 after they were spotted getting very cosy at a Golden Globes afterparty.
Unfortunately, after a year of cute dates, amazing holidays and that naked paddle-boarding session, they split up last February.
But following rumours earlier this year that the pair had rekindled their romance, Katy and Orlando finally made their red carpet debut last night – and they looked adorable!
Arriving at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco together, the A-List couple flirted up a storm in front of fans.
Popstar Katy, 33, wowed in a peach-coloured gown complete with be-jewelled sleeves, while her 41-year-old beau was just as dapper as ever in a white shirt and black suit.
While the famous duo have attended events together, they have never actually posed up on a red carpet before, making it even more exciting!
This comes after Katy delighted fans earlier in the day when she shared a video of her hunky boyfriend as he got ready for the showbiz bash.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star filmed actor Orlando as the words ‘Lemme touch ur butt’ flashed up, before she said: ‘Will you show me your trunk baby… turn around.’
Orlando recently opened up about their relationship, as he admitted it came as a ‘complete surprise’.
He told The Times: ‘It is a very odd one. She’s a remarkable human being, actually. Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic.
‘I am a little older than her, so I wasn’t someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavours when we met. I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways.’
Cute, or what?