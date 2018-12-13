Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Katya Jones and Seann Walsh reunite in awkward snap ahead of final

It was bound to happen...

They were famously snapped locking lips despite both being in relationships and now Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Seann Walsh have been spotted looking cosy once more.

The pair – who were booted off the hit dance show in October – were reunited as stars of the current season got together to practise a show-stopping group dance ahead of this Strictly final this Saturday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Strictly’s Seann Walsh breaks silence on Katya Jones kiss scandal in scathing performance: Did I do anything wrong?

The post on the show’s official Instagram page was captioned with the words: ‘Look who’s back! Practicing an epic group dance for Saturday. Let the countdown to the #Strictly final begin!’

Joining Katya, 29, and Seann, 33, were a bevvy of celeb and pro dancers included Kayta’s husband Neil Jones, 35, who looked more than content standing beside contestant Katie Piper,35. He was also notably positioned on the opposite side of his wife of five years.

Commenting on the pic, one fan couldn’t help but wonder if there’d be tense atmosphere between Neil and Seann.

They wrote: ‘Is Neil ok with Sean being back I wonder?’

Seann had been in a five-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries at the time of his infamous smooch with married Katya, and both issued a public apology to their partners and Strictly fans on Strictly It Takes Two.

While Seann confessed that what happened between the pair after a night at the pub was a ‘mistake’, Katya apologised for the ‘hurt’ their actions had caused.

Other stars who posed for the pic included TV presenters Dr Ranj, 39, Susannah Constantine, 56, and Kate Silverton, 48. This is as well as popular members of the Strictly professional dancing team including Anton Du Beke, 52, and Aljaž Skorjanec, 28.

Battling it out for the coveted Strictly Glitter Ball Dance Trophy this weekend are Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, and Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

And all eyes are likely to be on the remaining four couples, rather than any drama that may be going on behind-the-scenes.