Keira Knightley: The US poster for King Arthur gave me strange droopy breasts

Keira Knightley knows she has no boobs but she doesn't want unflattering ones

Actress Keira Knightley is still cross that the US poster for her 2004 movie King Arthur was digitally enhanced to make her boobs look droopy.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, 27, accepts that Hollywood bosses need to tweak her assets, but she doesn’t understand how they ended up so saggy.

‘They always pencil in my boobs,’ Keira explains.

‘I was only angry when they were really, really droopy.

‘For King Arthur, for a poster, they gave me these really strange droopy t*ts.

‘A – I don’t have t*ts anyway and B – they digitally made them, and I thought, “Whoaaa!”

‘It’s my face on that poster.

‘I thought, “Well, if you’re going to make me fantasy breasts, at least make perky breasts.”‘

Keira doesn’t mind flashing her breasts for a photoshoot, but she has a strict rule of ‘no bottom half’!

‘I don’t mind exposing my t*ts because they’re so small – people really aren’t that interested!’ Keira tells Allure magazine.

‘[But] I think it’s much easier as you get older.’

Lucy Lynch