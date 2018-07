Couple set up home in south west London

Kelly Brook is shacking up with Danny Cipriani.

The pair are renting a three-bed cottage in south west London.

‘They’re very much in love and felt it was right to take the next step,’ a source tells The Sun.

‘Even though Danny is eight years younger, he feels Kelly is the one and wants to settle down.

‘They’re enjoying the first few weeks of excitement you have when you move in with someone.’

Danny, 21, has lived with his mum Anne all his life.

SEE PICTURES Celebrity toyboys>>