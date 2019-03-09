After suffering heartbreaking miscarriages, the model opens up in a brave interview





‘I’ve sat down and asked myself: “Do I really want to have children? Is it something I really want to do?” And I’ve realised that actually it’s not something I’ve always wanted and I’m fine with it.’

Kelly Brook’s refreshingly honest confession comes after suffering heartbreaking miscarriages that have forced her to consider life without having her own children.

It’s not the first time the model has broken her silence on this subject.

Last year, the Loose Women panellist spoke about losing a baby girl back in 2011 with her partner at the time, rugby player Thom Evans.

‘When I was 30, I got pregnant. I felt I wasn’t ready, but it was an amazing opportunity. I hadn’t planned to get pregnant, then I had a miscarriage later down the line,’ she said.

‘I just feel if I’d known in my 20s how difficult it was going to be to be having children in my 30s, I would have made different choices.’

Now, eight years on, Kelly admits it is ‘sad’ that her and her partner of four years, Jeremy Parisi may never have a baby of their own.

But she says she has found other ways to make herself happy.

‘Obviously I wish it hadn’t gone that way. But there’s life after that, and I have found happiness in other things, like gardening,’ she explained.

‘I’m a natural nurturer, and that was my therapy. I can’t control a miscarriage – it’s something completely out of my control.’

Despite being sure of her choice, even joking: ‘I can barely get myself out the front door, let alone go and do the school run,’ Kelly says she often feels judged by society for not having children.

She added: ‘I think there’s a stigma attached, and it can be really unkind. It’s not anyone’s business how you live your life.’ We couldn’t agree more!