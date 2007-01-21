Kelly Osbourne: I’ll always be a little bit fat

Ozzy's girl won't put herself through dieting

Kelly Osbourne is a girl after our own hearts.

The 22-year-old, who’s fronting Sky One programme Project Catwalk, says there’s no way she’ll get sucked into dieting – especially after watching her mum Sharon battle with her weight.

‘Seeing her go through her experiences has made me realise I don’t ever want the same thing to happen to me,’ she told The Sun. ‘I don’t even diet. I just believe in eating healthily.

‘I will always be a little bit fat and I don’t care.’

Ozzy’s girl also has her own theory on how some girls become a perfect size zero.

‘They stick their fingers down their throats or take speed all day,’ she says. ‘It’s very odd to me that people want to look like they’ve just come out of a concentration camp. It’s really sad.’

At last… someone who tells it like it is.