Boys will be boys, eh?!

It’s been quite some time since our very favourite Essex babe graced our TV screens.

And no, surprisingly we’re not talking about one of the countless hot TOWIE ‘gals. We’re actually referring to our very favourite Love Island ‘fella, Kem Cetinay.

Just look at him go!

Luckily for us, however, Kem is back in our lives and making mischief with his best pal Chris Hughes. Oh, and even better – he’s ditched all form of clothing / sense of public decency and is absolutely stark naked.

Yup, you just couldn’t write it.

See: Eek! Did Love Island’s Amber Davies just take a swipe at ex boyfriend Kem Cetinay?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Now, if you haven’t already heard, the nations best loved Islander duo (sorry Jack and Dani, maybe one day) are back to their old tricks filming their new ITV2 show You vs Chris and Kem.

Throughout the series, the pair will be set challenges by the audience at home which they have to complete in a given time.

And, according to Chris’ Instagram story yesterday, one of the challenges includes an evident amount of nudity…

Taking to Instagram during filming yesterday, the 25-year-old appeared delighted to catch 22-year-old Kem changing in the back of a car… so much so, he recorded the whole thing for all one million of his followers!

In the video, Kem is caught with his trousers down by his ankles in the back of a car as he screams: ‘Chris stop it, it’s unprofessional! It’s unprofessional! I’m trying to get changed!’.

Of course his pal doesn’t take pit, and continued to film him as he asked: ‘What do you mean stop it?’.

Chris has captioned the video a less than sympathetic ‘Why so serious’ with a load of nervous-laughing emojis.