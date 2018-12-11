We are not worthy...

Kendall Jenner is known for wearing some daring looks on the red carpet. Remember THIS killer outfit from Cannes Film Festival back in May?

And last night was no different as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at The British Fashion Awards in London yesterday evening wearing a totally see-through gold dress.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Yes, girl! Kendall Jenner perfectly shuts down trolls who criticised her acne at the Golden Globes 2018

Just. Look.

Not leaving much to the imagination, supermodel Kendall’s bronze mesh gown featured a sexy thigh-high slit, statement shoulders and a totally open back.

Choosing to go without a bra, the 23-year-old wore a flesh-toned thong under the dress which showed off that amazing figure.

Completing the outfit – which was designed by Julien Macdonald – Kendall added a pair of dangly gold earrings, strappy nude heels, and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has decided to wear a nearly-naked dress on the red carpet.

In fact, back at the 2017 Met Gala, the reality star went for a black version of the slinky number which she also chose to wear with no underwear.

Meanwhile, the style stakes were high over at the Fashion Award ceremony as Victoria Beckham hit the red carpet with husband David and son Brooklyn.

VB looked amazing in one of her own designs, a black jumpsuit with wrap front detailing with pockets, high neckline and open back.

The likes of Alexa Chung, Winnie Harlow and Rosie Huntington Whiteley also graced the star-studded line up.

Even Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at to present the honour for British Designer of the Year Womenswear.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, looked sensational in a black one-shoulder velvet gown as she told the audience: ‘It’s such a pleasure to be here, celebrating British fashion and British designers, in my new home in the UK.’