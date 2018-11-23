Kez looks amazing!

After being announced as the latest signing for Celebs Go Dating, it looks like Kerry Katona is getting in shape for a potential new love interest.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been documenting her fitness journey over the past few months after losing a whopping two stone, and her latest sexy snaps prove just how far she’s come.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 38-year-old flashed her rock hard abs and toned arms in a white crop top and black leggings.

Posing in the mirror of a hotel room, the mum-of-five also stopped for a quick selfie ahead of her morning yoga session.

And fans couldn’t wait to praise Kez on the amazing photos, as one wrote: ‘Looking super fit 😍😍’

‘You really are looking wonderful Kez…. girl power babe!!!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻Xxx,’ said another.

While a third asked: ‘What is your secret?😫 you look amazing @kerrykatona7 xxx’

This comes after mum-of-five Kerry announced she’s on the look out for love once again after her split from personal trainer Ryan Maloney.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on the E4 dating programme, the telly star said: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before. If what I’ve been doing before hasn’t been working I may as well try something new!’

Kerry – who’s mum to Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge – then added: ‘I’ve been on dating apps but to be honest they didn’t work. I’m so excited to be joining the agency and see who Anna and Paul set me up with!’

Kerry will also be joined by Love Island’s Georgia Steel, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey and David Potts from Ibiza Weekender.

And former dating agency client and MiC star Sam Thompson has also signed up for the second time following his failed romance with on-screen girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

As well as some brand new celebs, the agency will also see the arrival of life coach Anna Williamson who’ll be replacing Nadia Essex following her controversial exit earlier this year.

Dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson will be returning to coach the celebrities in all things romance, while CGD veteran Tom Read-Wilson will also be back on our screens early next year.

