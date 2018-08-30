The popstar has spoken out about a huge change in her kids education

Kerry Katona might be on top form after completely overhauling her lifestyle, but it turns out the Atomic Kitten star is facing a few money concerns.

While opening up life as a single mum, the telly star revealed she’s worried about going bankrupt now that the bus route her kids used to get to school has been scrapped.

Kerry then revealed she might be forced to fork out on expensive taxis to get them in, as she told Kent Live: ‘I’m a single parent and I have five children at three different schools.

‘The bus route has been cancelled and they haven’t told us all summer until now. I’ve got no way of getting Lilly to school and a lot of other parents are in the same state.’

The 37-year-old – who is mum to Molly, 16, Lilly, 15, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, and three year old Dylan – then went on to reveal she’s ‘in a panic’ over how much her kids’ education might cost.

Kerry continued: ‘My best friend’s daughter is starting her first year of school at Uplands, they spent £200 for the school uniform, and now she’s been told the bus route will be cancelled. She’s now put her daughter on the waiting list for Beacon.

‘The Crowborough to Uplands route has been going there for four years, and we’ve literally just found out it’s been cancelled. I’m in a panic.’

The angry popstar added: ‘Why should my daughter have to change schools? She’s been here for four years. Do they want me to uproot my daughter because they cancelled her bus route?