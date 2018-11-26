Kerry is feeling very 'blessed'.

Kerry Katona is one famous lady who is very well versed in keeping things 100% real.

Remaining admirably candid about a range of highs-and-lows in her personal life, the mother-of-five is a definite open book.

And so, fans of Kerry were delighted to hear that she’d managed to track down her long-lost brother – and had finally spoken to him for the very first time!

Kerry, who is the mother of Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and ten-year-old Max, with former partner Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with ex George Kay, took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Posting a message with followers, the 38-year-old shared: ‘Omg just spoke to my Biological brother for the first time on Facetime! Emotional isn’t the word! xxxxxxx’

Following this up, the former Atomic Kitten star posted an emotional selfie – revealing she was feeling ‘extremely blessed’.

‘Sending so much positivity and Energy your way xxxx,’ she captioned the moving post.

Fans have been very quick to share kind messages following Kerry’s happy news.

‘Oh wow that’s magical!!,‘ said one, whilst another posted: ‘Brilliant news Kerry, so pleased for you both xx 😘❤’

A third well-wisher added: ‘Beautiful news, gosh bless🙏.’

In 2009, it emerged the TV personality’s long-lost father had died following a battle with terminal cancer – just as she was trying to meet him.

Close friends said Kerry, who was 28-years-old at the time, was grieving at the lost opportunity.

An insider told the News of the World: ‘She is very shocked and raw over the news-she longed to have a father figure in her life.

It’s understood that Kerry had used a detective agency to track her father down, after having only met him once when she was just two-months-old.

The close pal added: ‘She’s always known her dad’s name because her mum Sue told her who he was.

‘But there had been no contact between Sue and Ron for more than 20 years and she didn’t know where he lived – so Kerry needed to hire the detective to track him down.’

Whilst Kerry sadly didn’t get the chance to reconnect to her father, she discovered three long-lost siblings during the process.

Wishing Kerry the very best following the exciting advancement in her family life!