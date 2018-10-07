The mum-of-five is reportedly planning on going under the knife

Kerry Katona has been on a transformation journey over these last few months – and it’s fair to say she looks INCRED.

Not only has the former Atomic Kitten star had a complete makeover, but she’s also been working hard in the gym and showing off her impressive new bod.

But while Kez might be more confident than ever in herself, it turns out there’s one thing she’s not so happy with at the moment – and that’s her boobs.

Yup, apparently the mum-of-five is planning to go under the knife very soon in order to fix her ‘saggy’ chest and feel sexier for new man Ryan Mahoney.

‘She’s been down about her boobs for a while,’ a source told the Daily Star.

‘Kerry says they’re like a pair of shrivelled up balloons and she hates them. The implants will fill her out and take her back to the same size she was as a teenager.’

Kerry had her first boob job in 2005 and has recently spoken out about getting another procedure following her three stone weight loss earlier this year.

Back in August, the star took to Instagram to say she ‘definitely needs’ new breasts by sharing a a topless snap with her nipples covered by flame emojis.

‘Health and safety!!! Have to wear a hard hat every time I take my bra off as I trip over my nipples!!’ she joked next to the photo.

Kerry also admitted in February that she needed to fix her ‘saggy’ breasts, admitting: ‘I would love a boob uplift, because my boobs sag a bit due to my weight loss, so why not?’

Meanwhile, the popstar – who has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, Maxwell, nine, and Dylan, three, from previous marriages – hit the red carpet last week looking as amazing as ever.

Sharing some snaps from Thorpe Park’s Fright Nights, Kez posed up a storm in some seriously sexy skin-tight leopard print leggings and a crop top.

WOW!