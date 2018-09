Awww, these two!

Kerry Katona was clearly over the moon today as her hunky beau wished her a happy birthday with a loved-up collage.

Ryan Mahoney shared several selfies of him and Kerry to mark her 38th birthday.

Alongside the four pictures, Ryan wrote: โ€˜@kerrykatona7 happy birthday!!! Love you ๐Ÿ˜โคโ€™ Awwwwwwwww.

Kerry was clearly delighted with his declaration of love, and reposted the photos and captioned it: โ€˜Your too cute @ryan.mahoney_ ๐Ÿ˜โ€™

The mother-of-five also posted a snap of a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which were no doubt a gift from her muscly man – who she went public with in July – as she captioned it: โ€˜Wow!!! Beautiful! Thank you my darling love you nut nut ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜˜ my Secret admire ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃโ€™

It seems Kerry was the first one awake in her household this morning and got to enjoy a peaceful five minutes alone on her special day.

โ€˜Having a nice cup of coffee while all the kids are still asleep!!’ she captioned a selfie as she enjoyed a warm beverage. ‘Before the madness starts!! After all it is my birthday ๐Ÿฅ‚๐Ÿพ๐Ÿน 38 years today and still feeling 21!! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ just wish I looked it ๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ stay blessed everyone ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™โ€™

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed she had treated herself to an โ€˜amazing massageโ€™ but itโ€™s unsure what plans she has for the rest of her day.

Her birthday comes after she admitted to fans last night that she was โ€˜struggling mentallyโ€™.

Posting a video to her Instagram story last night, which showed her in bed with her kids, she explained: โ€˜Struggling mentally! I do get like this! So weโ€™re all writing down our feeling in a diary!

โ€˜As much as they drive me crazy itโ€™s times like this that they help me through it.โ€™

Kerry also admitted that she was struggling to sleep and revealed that she was reading some of the famous self-help book The Secret in a bid to settle down for the night.