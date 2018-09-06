Awww, these two!

Kerry Katona was clearly over the moon today as her hunky beau wished her a happy birthday with a loved-up collage.

Ryan Mahoney shared several selfies of him and Kerry to mark her 38th birthday.

Alongside the four pictures, Ryan wrote: ‘@kerrykatona7 happy birthday!!! Love you 😍❤’ Awwwwwwwww.

Kerry was clearly delighted with his declaration of love, and reposted the photos and captioned it: ‘Your too cute @ryan.mahoney_ 😍’

The mother-of-five also posted a snap of a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which were no doubt a gift from her muscly man – who she went public with in July – as she captioned it: ‘Wow!!! Beautiful! Thank you my darling love you nut nut 😘😘😘 my Secret admire 🤣🤣🤣’

It seems Kerry was the first one awake in her household this morning and got to enjoy a peaceful five minutes alone on her special day.

‘Having a nice cup of coffee while all the kids are still asleep!!’ she captioned a selfie as she enjoyed a warm beverage. ‘Before the madness starts!! After all it is my birthday 🥂🍾🍹 38 years today and still feeling 21!! 😂😂😂😂 just wish I looked it 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️🤣🤣🤣 stay blessed everyone 🙏🙏🙏’

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed she had treated herself to an ‘amazing massage’ but it’s unsure what plans she has for the rest of her day.

Her birthday comes after she admitted to fans last night that she was ‘struggling mentally’.

Posting a video to her Instagram story last night, which showed her in bed with her kids, she explained: ‘Struggling mentally! I do get like this! So we’re all writing down our feeling in a diary!

‘As much as they drive me crazy it’s times like this that they help me through it.’

Kerry also admitted that she was struggling to sleep and revealed that she was reading some of the famous self-help book The Secret in a bid to settle down for the night.