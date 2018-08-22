The star shared the cute snaps on Instagram

Kerry Katona and her new boyfriend Ryan Mahoney have taken their relationship to the next level as he joined the singer and her three youngest children on a weekend getaway to Brighton.

Kerry, 37, shared pictures from the ‘amazing’ family getaway with fans on Instagram as Ryan gets to know her children.

Gym instructor Ryan joined Kerry along with her three youngest kids, Heidi, 11, Max, 10 and four-year-old DJ.

During their stay, they enjoyed meals out, rollercoaster rides on the pier and a day of swimming.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Kerry wrote: ‘Let the games begin,’ and tagged Ryan.

She shared several selfies of her with the fitness fanatic, plus snaps of him with Heidi, Max and DJ.

Ryan is clearly becoming part of the family as the children happily posed for pictures with him.

Ryan also shared a picture of him with Kerry and Heidi on Instagram.

Kerry revealed she was dating Ryan on Instagram last month after meeting on Bumble, admitting she’s ‘spoken for.’

She also posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers and wrote alongside it: ‘These are just so beautiful!!!! Thank you baby!!!!’

She coyly added: ‘Now everyone is gonna wanna know who sent them me!!!!’

A friend of Kerry’s revealed at the time: ‘Kerry is head over heels. Ryan is just what she needs. He’s very healthy and clean living and doesn’t have any baggage.

‘He’s really into training and has been giving Kerry lots of tips about diet and nutrition. He’s absolutely ripped too and she’s hoping he can take her fitness to a new level.

‘Kerry thinks she has been on her own for long enough and she deserves to be happy.’

Too right, Kezza.

Words by Robyn Morris