Kerry Katona ‘breaks the law’ by filming daughter Molly, 16, doing THIS

The Atomic Kitten star could be in trouble

Kerry Katona might just have landed herself in trouble with the law after appearing to take 16-year-old daughter Molly on a driving lesson – which she also live-streamed.

The former Atomic Kitten star filmed from the passenger seat as Molly drove them along a public road in Crowborough, East Sussex whilst her fans left comments on the live footage.

‘I am in the car giving my Molly a driving lesson,’ Kerry, 37, told her followers.

‘We’re having a driving lesson every time she comes home.’

Road laws state that all laws that would apply to a driver also apply to a supervisor in the passenger seat.

With Kerry having been legally responsible for the car, this means that it is illegal for her to use her mobile phone whilst teaching another person to drive.

This applies to family and friends of a new driver who might be supervising as well as professional driving instructors.

If police decided to take action the mum-of-five could face a £200 fine and six points on her licence.

Teenagers can apply for a provisional driving licence aged 15 and 9 months, but the law states that they can only drive a car when they are 17.

Molly doesn’t turn 17 until this Friday (31 August), so her provisional licence may not have been valid at the time of filming the lesson.

The video came shortly before Kerry and Molly went on a night out in London to watch Dream Girls to celebrate Molly’s impending birthday.

Kerry shares Molly and daughter Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden and has Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, from her second marriage to Mark Croft.

She also has youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge, 4, with ex George Kay.

Following her split from George last year, the singer has recently started a new romance with fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney after meeting on dating app Bumble and is said to be ‘smitten’.