Kerry Katona may have split from Brian McFadden in 2004 – but she still appears to have her ex-husband on her mind.

The 38-year-old had a tough night during Tuesday’s episode of Celebs Go Dating as she pined over her former beau, before admitting she would try to make him jealous if he starred in the show.

Discussing an awkward run-in between Megan McKenna and her ex Pete Wicks, who are both appearing on the show, Kerry explained to Megan what she would have done had she been in her situation.

‘If I was here and Brian McFadden was there, I would be like get my t*ts over the table. You want him to see what he’s missing,’ she told Megan.

And it appears Kerry’s thoughts of Brian stayed with her throughout the evening as she later broke down in tears to the dating agents, telling them she didn’t want to fall in love again.

Discussing her disastrous date with Miguel, agent Paul Carrick Brunson asked Kerry if she believes she will ‘fall in love’.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Kerry replied: ‘I’m going to cry. No, I don’t think I will fall in love, I don’t think I want to.’

Kerry previously admitted that former Westlife singer Brian was ‘the love of her life’, and that she even begged him to take her back while she was dating Mark Croft.

‘I was devastated when we split up. The night before Mark proposed I was on the phone to Brian begging him to take me back,’ she previously told Reveal magazine.

She went on to admit the Irish singer had been the one true love of her life, who she shared many milestones with.

She added: ‘He was the love of my life, Brian. I’m not going to deny it. It was the first time I had a baby with somebody, the first time I got married. It’s all the firsts.’