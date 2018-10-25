Life is peachy keen for Kez!



Life is definitely looking peachy for Kerry Katona – and she can’t stop showing off her fab new bum!

Earlier this month, the mum-of-five underwent a non-surgical bottom lift – which is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure to change the shape of your bum.

Clearly thrilled at the results of the procedure, Kez has been sharing multiple backside updates with fans ever since.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – right?!

Yesterday, the former Atomic Kitten took to Instagram to post not one but two new shots of her pert derrière.

Captioning the snap, Kerry added her backside is ‘defo much more fuller’.

Looking good, Kez!

Fans were quick to comment on Kerry’s cheeky snap. ‘Oh my,’ said one. Agreeing, others added ‘Love it!’, ‘Looking good Kerry’ and ‘Kerry you look gorgeous’.

Kerry also shared another peachy snap onto her Instagram story, this time smiling for the post.

Recently it was alluded that Kerry, 38, had split from her Ryan Mahoney after a ‘make-or-break holiday’ in Thailand

Kerry, who is mother to Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 15, 11-year-old Heidi, ten-year-old Max and Dylan-Jorge, four, jetted away with Ryan to ease tensions in their relationship.

However, things just weren’t meant to be…

‘Kerry and Ryan decided to end their relationship after they landed back in the UK from Thailand,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘It was a make or break holiday and they wanted to get away to discuss their future and whether they wanted to be together.

‘They looked happy in the pictures but that wasn’t a true reflection of what was really going on between them.’

The source finally added: ‘Ultimately Kerry and Ryan decided it was for the best that they split.’

As Kerry is yet to address the allegations, she was forced to brush off an awkward comment regarding her relationship status during a visit to This Morning yesterday.

Pulling up a photo of Kerry and Ryan kissing during their recent ‘make or break’ holiday to Thailand, host Ruth Langsford said: ‘Oh who’s that, that’s you Kerry. That’s a bit of a PDA.’

Nervously laughing, Kerry replied: ‘I don’t do that on purpose, that is in my own private time. I love affection.’