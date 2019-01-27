Will Brian make the Atomic Kitten star Whole Again?

When it comes to rocky relationships, Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden are one couple who have struggled to keep things amicable – even for the sake of their two children.

‘I’ll be going down to watch my ex-hubby Brian McFadden on DOI this year’ said Kerry, 38. ‘Brian sent me a video of one of his skating routines and I was really impressed! That man has no fear. [Their daughter] Lily’s been on the ice with him – and she was impressed. I think he’ll do really well.’

But six years ago Kerry, who also has daughter Molly, 17, with Brian, wasn’t so keen to shower him with praise.

‘What p***es me off is that when he does fall in love, the kids come second’ explained Kerry. ‘And that’s why I think he’s a w****r. It’s not because he’s in love – everyone deserves to be happy – it’s because he doesn’t see the kids as much as I’d like.’

A lot has happened since Kerry made her damning comments. Brian’s marriage to Irish model Vogue Williams ended in 2017 and it’s been 12 months since the former Atomic Kitten singer got herself out of bankruptcy.

Brian even confessed in an interview last month how his daughters are his ‘financial priority’. He vowed to ensure ‘they have enough money to buy a home when they’re older.’

And she’s already praising Brian’s new girlfriend Danielle Parkinson. Kerry hit back at news that his DOI co-star Gemma Collins fancied him. She warned, ‘Sorry Gem, but he’s got a brilliant girlfriend, called Danielle, back home – the best he’s ever had, bar me!…if I was too loud for Brian, I dread to think what he makes of her!’

We can only hope that DOI becomes the perfect ice-breaker for them…