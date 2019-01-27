Kerry Katona ‘closer than EVER’ to Brian McFadden as she supports Dancing On Ice stint

Will Brian make the Atomic Kitten star Whole Again?

When it comes  to rocky relationships, Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden are one couple who have struggled to keep things amicable – even for the sake of their two children.

But last week, some 15 years after her heart was broken, Kerry showed a change  of tune when she vowed to support  ex Brian, 38, in the audience at Dancing on Ice, telling fans how she is impressed with his skating. And the former Westlife singer has also been messaging Kerry, 38, who starred on the  show back in 2011. 

‘I’ll be going down to watch my ex-hubby Brian McFadden on DOI this year’ said Kerry, 38. ‘Brian sent me a video of one of his skating routines and I was really impressed! That man has no fear. [Their daughter] Lily’s been on the ice with him – and she was impressed. I think he’ll do really well.’

But six years ago Kerry, who also  has daughter Molly, 17, with Brian, wasn’t so keen to shower him with praise.
‘What p***es me off is that when he does fall in love, the kids come second’ explained Kerry. ‘And that’s why I think he’s a w****r.  It’s not because he’s in love – everyone deserves to be happy – it’s because he doesn’t see the kids as much as I’d like.’

A lot has happened since Kerry made her damning comments. Brian’s marriage  to Irish model Vogue Williams  ended in 2017 and it’s been 12 months since the former Atomic Kitten singer  got herself out  of bankruptcy.
Brian even confessed in an interview last month how his daughters are  his ‘financial priority’. He  vowed to ensure ‘they have enough money to buy a home when they’re older.’

So with them both being in very different places, could Kerry finally get her wish to be friends with Brian? She said previously, ‘I look at people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis – they’re divorced, but they  still all hang out with their  kids at premieres. I think, “Wouldn’t it be great to have that sort of relationship?”’ 

Awww my little babies 2 of my 5 a day!!! So well spoken 🙏❤️ @123_mollymc @lils.mc @brianmcfadden123 @dancingonice

And she’s already praising Brian’s new girlfriend Danielle Parkinson. Kerry hit back at news that his DOI co-star Gemma Collins fancied  him. She warned, ‘Sorry  Gem, but he’s got a brilliant girlfriend, called Danielle,  back home – the best he’s ever had, bar me!…if I was too loud for Brian, I dread to think what he makes of her!’
We can only hope that  DOI becomes the perfect ice-breaker for them…